Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Tate Take Down Johnny?

Friday, May 2, on Days of Our Lives promises fiery tension and pivotal turning points. As Tate Black confronts Johnny DiMera with a fist and fury, Sophia Choi finds the strength to stand up to her domineering mother. Meanwhile, Marlena Evans senses trouble ahead — and EJ DiMera plots his next move.

Advertisement

Xander Kiriakis starts the day in turmoil, still furious over Philip Kiriakis getting away with fraud. Sarah Horton tries to redirect his focus toward their marriage and family, but her own guilt simmers below the surface. She’s still hiding the truth about how long she knew Philip had forged that letter, and the weight of the secret is wearing her down.

At the Salem Inn, Tate Black storms into Johnny DiMera’s room and lets his emotions explode. Furious over the failed adoption, Tate blames Johnny for blowing everything and punches him in a moment of pure rage. This isn’t just a fight — it’s the fallout of a dream shattered.

Meanwhile, Sophia Choi reaches her breaking point with her controlling mother, Amy. Now that Johnny and Chanel are out as adoption candidates, Amy may push Sophia and Tate to raise the baby themselves — and demand they stop considering new couples. But Sophia is done being manipulated. With her 18th birthday fast approaching, she’s ready to remind Amy that she’s about to make her own decisions, whether her mother approves or not.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Belle Black opens her heart to Marlena Evans, admitting she’s fallen for EJ DiMera. Though she knows how complicated he is, she can’t help how she feels — and believes he’s changed for the better after his medical ordeal. But Marlena remains skeptical. Her instincts scream caution, and she warns Belle not to let her guard down, even if she ultimately respects her daughter’s right to choose her path.

Over on EJ’s side of town, he calls in his DiMera loyalist, Rita Lesley, for a new assignment. Whether it's linked to his concern over Johnny — especially after viewing memory card footage — or something more public like his upcoming bachelorette auction date or the hospital acquisition, Rita is ready to carry out his orders, shady or not. EJ’s got a new plan, and Salem better brace itself.

Days of Our Lives is turning up the heat with emotional showdowns and dangerous schemes. Will Tate’s punch change everything? Can Sophia finally gain independence? And will Marlena’s warnings go unheeded as EJ sets his next moves in motion? Friday’s episode is packed with high-stakes drama you won’t want to miss.