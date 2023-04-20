Snowfall Season 6: What happened to Franklin Saint in the series finale? Read episode recap

Snowfall Season 6 finale episode is finally out, thus bringing a wrap to the American crime drama series set in the 1980s. What happens to Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris) at the end of the much-loved John Singleton show? Read the series finale recap to find out.

After Cissy shoots Teddy, thus killing him, Franklin calls Veronique from a pay phone and update him. He then calls Teddy’s Handler Stephen who tells him that he needs to drop Ruben off with the CIA if he wants to stay alive. After willingly drinking a mind-altering shot at the bar, Franklin ignores Ruben’s pleas and hands him over.

Franklin then asks Leon for $3 million in exchange for a vague half-baked plan about making him part owner in his real estate company. However, Leon sees through this and refuses to give Franklin the blood money. To this, he replies, “I’m the reason y’all n****s got this f****** money in the first place.” When Franklin threatens to take the money from Leon violently, the latter’s security forces Franklin to take another route.

In the meanwhile, Cissy admits her crime and is now sent to custody. Franklin learns that Veronique has been planning to sell his stake at the Spring Street developmental. He confronts her aggressively, grabbing her by the neck, and tells her that he sold all the properties to his mother’s old boss.

When Franklin realizes that Veronique withdrew all the cash from the bank, he visits his mother to convince her to sell the house and give him the money. When Cissy does not utter a single word during the entire conversation, Franklin loses his cool and starts becoming hysterical. He starts blaming her for everything as he escapes accountability. He is then escorted out by an officer.

What happens to Franklin Saint at the end of Snowfall?

The show jumps 3 months later and we find Franklin living in Cissy’s house. He is now intoxicated and in debt while the banks are on his head. He discovers Peaches’ location with the help of Top Notch. She was living only 25 miles away from Franklin. He tries to take the money from her but ends up shooting her in the process. He then calls a mechanic named Miguel to help him open a safe that Peaches left behind. A junky appears, whom Franklin ends up shooting too. When Franklin learns that Peaches had only $12,000 dollars in the safe, he kills Miguel too.

The show jumps another two years later and everyone is shown trying to move on with their lives. Another year passes and Franklin is shown as an alcoholic recluse, who stays in the house filled with notices from the city. Leon and Franklin are seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The latter is stubborn as ever and he blames everyone but himself for his current condition. Veronique contacts Franklin without telling her location and reveals that she has had their baby, whom, she said she would raise right and break the curse. Franklin still believes that everyone is behind him because they know ‘who the f*** he is’.

We then arrive at the beginning. Leon and Franklin are standing in front of Cho’s Convenience store. Leon asks Franklin if he wants to help him at his legal clinic, but the latter only asks him for some money. When they reach Franklin’s house, the authorities are already there, ready to take the house. Franklin tells Leon that he is now finally free, and on his own terms. He also tells him that Leon is his best friend and that he is proud of him. As Franklin walks away with a bottle in his hand, Leon calls out to him. Kendrick Lamar’s Pride start playing in the background.

