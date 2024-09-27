Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently welcomed a new baby into their home. Stefani, 54, introduced her followers to the adorable kitten she and Shelton, 48, recently rescued on social media, giving fans their first look at the couple's new furry baby.

After revealing that they had given the kitten the name "Corn Shelton," the "No Doubt" hitmaker uploaded a montage of videos showing how their new addition healed from being so sick when they first met.

The caption of the post read, "This is Corn Shelton the day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. We’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family."

Further, Stefani posted a cute video on her Instagram Stories, featuring Corn sitting on her knee while she played with him, with the song Somebody Else's.

The introduction follows Corn's appearance in the season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. During her comeback to the show, Stefani brought him out.

Stefani doesn't post regularly on social media when it comes to her pets, but it's believed that she has two dogs named Betty and Ginger, another cat, and other farm animals on the ranch she and her husband Shelton own in Tinker, Oklahoma.

Following her marriage to Shelton in July 2021, Stefani has fully embraced farm life and even owns a tractor on their property. In an April interview with NYLON Print, Shelton talked about their shared farm life and said, "Gwen has an incredible sense for planting things: how to grow them and, once it's growing, how to cultivate it and when to prune something."

