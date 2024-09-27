'Why Is That Threatening To You?': Will Ferrell Confronts Transphobia As He Explores Friendship and Acceptance in New Netflix Documentary Will & Harper

Will Ferrell has shared some eye-opening realizations and reflections on the transgender community and transphobia while promoting his new documentary Will & Harper. The film centers around his journey of accepting his 30-year-old best friend, who just transitioned to womanhood. It arrives on Netflix on September 27. He went on to question why do cis-het people see trans people as a threat.

To put it simply, in an interview with The Independent, Ferrell talked about transphobia and tried to explain why such things exist. He delved into where people source transphobia and attributed almost all of these to a fear of the unknown.

Ferrell opened up about the dangers of transphobia, saying, "It’s very unsafe for trans people in certain situations. But I don’t know why trans people are meant to be threatening to me as a cis male. I don’t know why Harper is threatening to me."

Ferrell did not shy away from addressing issues relating to the trans community and how transphobia for example in most cases emerges as a fear, hatred, or a risk in the context of being transgender. He asked why anyone would be averse to a person simply living authentically.

Reflecting on his own former mindset, he said it was indeed very strange to him why Harper finally being herself would be threatening to him, her best friend. He continued, "Why is that threatening to you? If the trans community is a threat to you, I think it stems from not being confident or safe with yourself."

Such glaring honesty comes as no surprise given the spirit of the narrative that Will & Harper seeks to convey – one that helps in forging friendship, acceptance as well as understanding/educating oneself.

The film focuses on Ferrell and Harper Steele, a comedian and columnist, who became friends with Ferrell during their time on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. Harper revealed that she is a transgender woman, marking an important chapter in their relationship that lasted for over three decades. As per the outlet, Will had no knowledge of the trans community before Harper came out.

In an interview at the Sundance Festival, he told Variety that prior to Harper's transition, he did not know anyone within the trans community. He had encountered transgender people, none of whom were friends close enough, hence, Harper's revelation was something new to him, prompting him to seek a great deal of self-education.

Will & Harper focuses on the duo and their much-awaited road trip across America, the evolution of their relationship with respect to Harper's transition, and the adjustment of these changes to the nature of their relationship.

About the documentary he told the outlet, "It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey."

Will Ferrell encouraged the rest of the people to avoid viewing others' happiness as a source of a threat since it always originates from transphobic people who do not accept themselves.

