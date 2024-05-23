'Somehow I’m The Random Guy That Snuck In': Glen Powell Recalls Getting Punched By Bouncer At The Expendables 3 Party

Glen Powell was kicked out of a party when a bouncer assumed him to be a "random guy who snuck in!" The argument even led to a physical altercation! Read more...

By Shreya Patnaik
Published on May 23, 2024  |  01:08 AM IST |  3.1K
Instagram
Glen Powell (via Instagram)

Glen Powel got punched at The Expendables 3 party!

The actor may be a known celebrity now, but this wasn't the case in 2014. The Anyone But You actor had a small role in The Expendables 3 with a legendary ensemble cast who may have sidelined him.

 


Glen Powell shares hilarious story of The Expendables 3 party

Powell, 35, played expert hacker Thorn in the star-studded film and attended the film’s afterparty. When he tried to enter the VIP section, the bouncer thought of him as an imposter and kicked him out. 

The film had some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Jason Statham. Amongst these legends, Powell was like a “random guy that snuck in.” 

The cast attended the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate the film and performed some crazy promotional stunts, like driving “tanks down the Croisette.” Despite the frenzy of the promotion and character banners in full display across the Carlton Hotel, the bouncer failed to recognize him. 

“I got kicked out of the VIP section of the Expendables 3 party. It actually got kind of physical,” he said. Apparently, the bouncer was convinced he was not part of the cast.  “Just because you’ve got a banner doesn’t mean you’re getting in the party,” Powell joked. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

 


Glen Powell’s breakout role and upcoming projects

The bouncer would surely recognize Powell now, who rose to fame with roles like Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick and his role in the successful rom-com Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney. 

The Set It Up actor is awaiting two film releases this year, including the post-apocalyptic drama Twisters and the action film Hit Man. 

 

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shreya Patnaik

Shreya, a content writer

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles