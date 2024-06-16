Father's Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik talks about juggling between dad duties and actor; 'It's heartbreaking...'

The world celebrates Father's Day annually across the globe on the third Sunday of June to honor. So, today (June 16) marks the momentous day to honor our fathers or grandpas. It is a day to show them how much we appreciate everything they do for us. On the special occasion, Mohit Malik opened up about the challenges and joy of being a father amidst the busy schedule.

The actor, who is known to have appeared in several television shows such as Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, shared how he managed his work as well as his personal life.

Mohit Malik reveals staying at a hotel

Talking about the pleasures and difficulties of balancing his acting career with fatherhood, Mohit Malik went candid and said, "Being an actor and a father is very hard. My job often requires me to be away from home for a long time. Recently, during the shooting of a web show, I had to stay in a hotel in Juhu for two days to prepare for a scene. It was tough not being with my son, but it's part of the job."

Further, the Pratigya actor recalled how there were times when his son, Ekbir, would call him on sets and cry as he missed him. Mohit mentioned that despite such heartbreaking situations, he had to stay focused and continue working. However, he also elaborated on how such experiences make the bonds stronger.

In another explanation, Mohit emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between work and family life. The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor remarked, "When I'm in Mumbai, I make it a point to come home and disconnect from work. Earlier, I used to be engrossed in work, even at home, but now, my son comes first. When I'm with him, it's all about spending quality time together."

Mohit Malik on what fatherhood taught him

Highlighting the crucial importance of balancing work and personal life, Mohit Malik asserted that his son understands his parents' work. Not only this, the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame shared how his mother-in-law helps care for Ekbir during the day.

Lastly, he added. "Fatherhood has taught me to cherish every moment with my son," Mohit concluded. "It's not just about me anymore; it's about creating lasting memories and being there for him whenever I can."

For the unversed, Mohit Malik is married to Aditi, and the couple became parents to their little son in 2021. they have lovingly named him Ekbir.

