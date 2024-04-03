‘Sort Of My Child Feelings': Oliver Hudson Clarifies Childhood 'Trauma' Remark Did Not Concern Mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson's “child feelings” were taken too seriously by the world. The actor clarified his comments about experiencing a traumatic childhood in the latest episode of his and sibling Kate Hudson’s podcast, Sibling Revelry. After the issue was blown out of proportion, Oliver revealed that he was “afraid” to bring up the topic once again, on Monday.

Clearing the air, the 47-year-old actor saluted his mother and actress Goldie Hawn for her constant presence in his life and explained that his thoughts were borne out of the perspective of a 6-year-old kid. Oliver Hudson advised listeners to avoid being misled by the media outlets showing his mother in a negative light.

Oliver Hudson breaks down his remarks on traumatic childhood

While the Rules of Engagement star didn’t disagree that there was trauma growing up, he acknowledged that he owes everything to his mother Goldie Hawn. He explained that his thoughts were more aligned with his childhood self. "If you listen to the whole thing, it's more about sort of my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent,” Oliver noted.

Eventually, Kate Hudson revealed that Oliver and Hawn had engaged in a heated discussion after his remarks made waves in the media. Therefore, Oliver was “afraid” to delve into the matter and “inflame” it again because “everything is taken so far out of context.”

"I don't know who I would be without my mother. I can't even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything. So it was just, you know, completely taken out of context,” Hudson reflected in the podcast before claiming that he has faced “repercussions” for his casual remarks.

Besides that, the Grown Ups 2 star advised listeners to not “pay attention to that bulls**t.” He further spelled out his perspective by adding, “There was no trauma coming from my mother's you know ... the way she raised me in any way whatsoever. You know, you're speaking from a 5, 6-year-old person. That's what I was doing. Without her, again, I'd be nothing." After labeling “trauma” as a “buzzword,” Oliver divulged that he did not want to “make anyone feel bad” and jokingly vowed to “shut the f*** up” in retrospect.

In a previous episode of Sibling Revelry, Oliver had casually shared that even though his mother was “always the constant” in his life, the actor’s trauma had essentially transpired from her.

Oliver Hudson’s complicated relationship with his parents

Born to star parents Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, Oliver disclosed that he had an estranged relationship with his father. While the father-son duo shared a fun bond Oliver always felt his father’s absence. "He paid attention to me, we played football, we played basketball, we were on the beach, he taught me how to fish. He was so present, but he was never there, you know what I mean? So it was really a perspective shifter for me,” Oliver recalled.

Whereas, speaking of his mom and family, the Nashville star added that his mother and longtime partner Kurt Russell raised him but he felt “unprotected at times” when Hawn would be away for work or had new boyfriends. Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson divorced in 1982 after 5 years of marriage, per People.

Despite his mother’s efforts to remain present, the actor often felt deprived of Hawn’s presence. "This was my own perception as a child who didn't have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn't sometimes,” he remarked.

The actor claimed that he joined a week-long course at Hoffman Institute that allowed him to unpack patterns passed on from his parents and changed his childhood perception altogether.

