Who Is Goldie Hawn's Son Oliver Hudson? Know More About Actor As He Opens Up On Trauma Of Childhood With Mom

Oliver Hudson, son of renowned actress Goldie Hawn, recently unveiled a poignant aspect of his childhood on his Sibling Revelry podcast. Growing up in the midst of Hollywood glamor, Hudson shared candidly about the complexities of his relationship with his mother, Goldie Hawn, shedding light on insecurities that lingered from his upbringing, despite her mother’s constant presence.

Oliver Hudson, born on September 7, 1976, in Los Angeles, is an esteemed American actor celebrated for his versatile roles across television and film. He is recognized for his contributions to popular TV shows such as Rules of Engagement, Nashville, Scream Queens, and The Cleaning Lady. With a career spanning over two decades, Hudson has showcased his acting prowess and garnered acclaim from audiences worldwide.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Hudson's personal life is equally noteworthy. He is the son of Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, though he was primarily raised by Hawn and her longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell. He is a dedicated husband to his wife, Erinn Bartlett. Together, they have three children: Wilder Brooks, Bodhi Hawn, and Rio Laura.

Oliver Hudson opens up about the trauma associated with his mother Goldie Hawn

In a recent episode of Sibling Revelry podcast, Hudson bravely delved into his childhood experiences along with his sister cum co-host, Kate Hudson, revealing unexpected layers of vulnerability and introspection. Contrary to expectations, he confessed that his perspective on his upbringing was profoundly altered after attending a transformative course at the non-profit Hoffman Institute.

During the course, Hudson found himself confronting deep-seated emotions and unresolved issues stemming from his relationship with his mother, Goldie Hawn. Despite assuming that his focus would primarily center on his absent father, Hudson was surprised to discover that his mother emerged as a central figure in his reflections. He candidly admitted to grappling with feelings of trauma and insecurity, particularly in relation to Hawn's role in his upbringing.



He shared, “I went in there thinking it was all going to be about my dad and then [Kurt Russell], my stepdad who raised me, but whatever that connection was, and then my dad who wasn't there. My mom was going to be easy-breezy because she was always the constant in my life. It was totally flipped on its head: my mother was the one that came up the most, my mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough."

Despite Goldie Hawn's status as a beloved Hollywood icon, Hudson's childhood was not immune to challenges and uncertainties. He confessed to feeling unprotected at times, recounting instances where Hawn's career commitments and romantic relationships left him yearning for stability and reassurance. "So I felt unprotected at times; she would be working and away or she had new boyfriends that I didn't really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother. This was my own perception as a child who didn't have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn't sometimes," he added.

Interestingly, Hudson noted a stark contrast between his experiences with his father, Bill Hudson, and his perceptions of his time spent with Hawn. Despite his father's limited presence in his life, Hudson cherished the moments they shared, reminiscing fondly about their bonding activities. He remarked, “He paid attention to me, we played football, we played basketball, we were on the beach, he taught me how to fish. He was so present, but he was never there, you know what I mean? So it was really a perspective shifter for me."

Oliver Hudson's poignant reflections offer a compelling glimpse into the intricacies of familial relationships and the enduring impact of childhood experiences. As he continues to navigate the complexities of his past, Hudson's openness to his past and childhood is surely commendable.

