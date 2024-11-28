Source Reveals How Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Nurture Their Love and Family Bond as Newlyweds, Plus Their Holiday Season Plans

Millie Bobby Brown is excited about her first holiday season as a married woman. According to a People source, the Stranger Things star is enjoying a “magical year” with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, with whom she tied the knot twice this year. A source close to the couple told the outlet that the pair can’t wait to celebrate their first holiday season as newlyweds.

“Millie is very happy with Jake. She loves celebrating Thanksgiving with Jake and his family,” the insider shared. “She raves about his mom’s cooking. Their family gatherings are always very special and welcoming.”

Brown’s favorite holiday, however, per the tipster, is Christmas. The source told People that Millie has always been one of those early Christmas tree decorators, but this time around, she is even more excited to hang the mistletoe as a married woman.

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors in 2021. In May 2024, the duo secretly tied the knot in a very low-key ceremony with only their closest family in attendance. People, at that time, confirmed that Bongiovi’s parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi, were among the witnesses at Millie and Jake’s holy matrimony.

Soon after, the singer proudly confirmed that the Bongiovi family had proudly welcomed Brown as their daughter-in-law. Sharing details from the couple’s hush-hush wedding ceremony with BBC’s The One Show, Bon Jovi said, “It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

A few months later, Brown walked down the aisle again, this time at a lavish Italian wedding with her husband. The pair, this time, treated their fans to dreamy wedding pictures, several of which showed them smiling and exchanging vows under a white floral arch.

“Forever and always, your wife,” Brown captioned her set of Instagram snaps, while Bongiovi signed his social media post as “Forever and always, your husband.”

Jake Bongiovi, for those who may not know, is an American model, actor, and producer.

