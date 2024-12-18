Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Receives Major Update About Its Directors; Learn More Here

The third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man animated universe has just revealed its directors. For those eagerly waiting for an update on the film, the highly anticipated project has announced that Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will be working on the project as directors.

It is crucial to note that both Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson have already been part of the franchise since the launch of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

While Persichetti served as part of the original film’s directorial trio, he became the executive producer for its 2023 sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Meanwhile, Justin K. Thompson worked as the production designer on the first film and later joined the trio of directors for Across the Spider-Verse.

The other two directors for the 2023 film were Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers.

In a statement, both Persichetti and Thompson expressed that they feel privileged to have been part of Miles Morales’ journey “from the very beginning, and directing the conclusion to his story is beyond exciting.”

Their statement further noted that the creativity and care being poured into the character and the project are highly intriguing and inspiring.

The directors also mentioned that they have worked on the finale of the animated Spider-Man series in a way that feels very satisfying. “We can’t wait for fans to experience it. We’re bringing everything we’ve got,” their statement concluded.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced audiences to Miles Morales and the idea that “anyone can wear the mask.”

In terms of numbers, the 2018 entry grossed $384 million at the global box office and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Meanwhile, the second installment, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, grossed over $690 million worldwide.

While Beyond the Spider-Verse was previously set to release in 2024, it has now been delayed to an unknown date.

