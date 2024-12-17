Why Did Sony Decide to Focus on Spider-Man Villains Instead of Tom Holland’s Character? Find Out

It’s a given fact for any kind of project that it’s up to the audience to decide whether they will like what they are presented with. A similar case seems to have occurred with Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Reportedly, Sony could have focused more on Marvel’s live-action Spider-Man characters, such as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but they believed that the audience did not desire to see that, according to an article by GamesRadar+.

As per the aforementioned publication’s report, Sony’s spin-off of Spider-Man could have featured more characters like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy, and Mary Jane. The studio’s agreement with Disney reportedly never prohibited them from doing so, according to Variety.

This implies that fan-favorite Spider-Man characters could have appeared in Sony’s projects, such as the Venom installments, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter. However, according to reports, the studio did not believe the audience wanted to see these characters in non-MCU productions.

It is a known fact that Sony decided to focus more on the villains of this universe instead. Following the success of the first Venom film, the studio has remained steadfast in this direction. However, in the second Venom installment, the post-credit scene did include a cameo by Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. After that, though, Spider-Man-related heroes were notably absent.

As Jeff Block, the Exhibitor Relations analyst, told Variety, “Unfortunately for Sony, they had a taste of success with Venom, and that kind of spoiled everything for them, because they thought they could just spin off all of these characters… To not have Spider-Man in these films was the fatal flaw.”

It appears that Block was not wrong, as Sony’s most recent venture, Kraven the Hunter, received lackluster reviews and low scores on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there is another project through which Sony has found significant success: the animated Spider-Verse series. This series features alternate versions of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, as noted by GamesRadar+.

