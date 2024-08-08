'Stark Naked Down a Big Snowy Mountain': Woody Harrelson And Red Hot Chilli Peppers’s Bassist Flea Recall Snowboarding

Woody Harrelson and the bassist of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Flea, have been great buddies for a long time. Together, they have created some of the most legendary memories. Reflecting back on them, the two recently opened up, talking about the time they snowboarded together, all naked.

While Woody Harrelson has given us some of the most amazing films, he is also the host of a famous podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, with Ted Danson. And in one of the latest episodes of his podcast, the Zombieland actor was seen talking to Flea.

While a lot of stories were discussed and a number of memories were freshened up, Flea and Harrelson also recalled the time they had gone snowboarding, which was the wildest experience.

The member of the band that has given us tracks such as Californication, Otherside, and more stated that he has footage of Harrelson and himself snowboarding “stark naked down a big snowy mountain.”

Adding to his words, the True Detective actor stated, “It's actually great footage.”

Further, in the video of the podcast, Flea can be heard saying that he even thought to upload the video on his Instagram feed but did not, as Harrelson’s wife, Laura, “cautioned” him from doing that.

The actor also told Danson that Flea has a zen personality while also being competitive. Well, Flea agreed with his words, however, he maintained that he doesn't mind if he loses or wins in a situation.

Talking about one of their recent trips to the slopes, and snowboarding, Flea then reflected back on another experience, when they had gotten into a fight.

He mentioned that the two were snowboarding recklessly while also being very fast. While mentioning that they are a bit above average snowboarders, Harrelson went on to add that he almost hit a woman, whom he didn't see coming.

Flea added that he luckily missed her as well. Soon, when they got down and were getting ready to be on the lift again, Flea came across that woman, who was very angry with both of them.

While Flea had apologized and also meant it, the lady still continued to yell at him, during which she even stuck her ski pole in his face, the bassist added.

Further continuing, Flea added that the actor saw the whole thing and came to his rescue, but the woman then warned them of her husband. However, as per Flea, the Now You See Me actor encouraged the lady to call her husband.

When the husband stepped in, Flea thought it would be better to end the situation, looking at Harrelson, who wanted the brawl, as he was yelling even when they got on the lift.

Flea and Harrelson share a great bond of friendship and have been together for years.

