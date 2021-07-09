Stay Music Video: Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's energetic number is perfect to put you in a weekend mood

Justin Bieber dropped the music video of his new collaboration with The Kid Laroi for Stay and the fast-paced track is already receiving a lot of love from fans.

Justin Bieber had recently confirmed that he will be collaborating with The Kid Laroi for a song in the latter's new album. A music video of the song was recently dropped by the two artists and it looks amazing with the duo seen in different parts of LA. While a Bieber can be seen singing atop a rooftop, The Kid Laroi is seen singing the track in the city streets. The music video for the peppy number has been directed by Colin Tilley.

The song has emotional lyrics set to banging score that is foot-tapping. Stay at its core is addressed to a distant lover with lyrics that are pleading for them to stay. As for the music video, while most of it has Bieber and The Kid Laroi in separate frames, the two artists come together towards the end where they almost also break into a dance together.

Bieber's verse in the song revolves around him declaring his fondness for his loved one as he reiterates about not being able to live without his loved one. There's also a chorus featuring both the artists towards the end of the song.

Check out the song video here:

Stay marks Justin and Laroi's second collaboration after the latter appeared on Bieber’s last album, Justice, along with Chance the Rapper among others. Bieber's collab with Laroi will be featuring on the latter's album titled F**k Love 3.

Stay seems to be already receiving a lot of love from fans who are loving the vibe of the song thanks to its upbeat nature, not to mention it seems like the perfect track that would make for a great live performance.

