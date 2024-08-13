Stephen King Praises Bad Boys: Ride Or Die As It Surpasses A Major Box Office Milestone; SEE Here

As Bad Boys: Ride or Die is nearing its theatrical run, the film reached its final major milestone. This past weekend, it crossed $400 million at the global box office just over two months after its premiere. Ride or Die became the second film of the franchise to enter the $400 club after 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, which earned $426.5 million.

What better way to mark the milestone than to earn a stamp of approval from renowned writer Stephen King. The legendary scribe took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. “ That was a lot of fun. Martin Lawrence always makes me laugh,” he wrote, with a special mention to one of the film’s leading heroes.

The Will Smith and Lawrence starrer film did exceptionally well at the box office front, taking the Bad Boys franchise’s total collection to over $1.2 billion worldwide. It also earned great ratings and reviews from audiences and critics alike, making the film a complete package.

The latest installment scored a franchise-best 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid critics review. This was also a major win for Smith after his Oscar 2022 scandal, where he slapped the award host Chris Rock over a joke.

The sequel saw Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami narcotics officers Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett. The dynamic duo starts a cold war against the twisted law enforcement officers and fights to preserve the legacy of police chief Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano).

Advertisement

The duo has been attached to the franchise since its inception in 1995, which made this comeback extra special. The Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah helmed film features a star-studded cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Dennis McDonald, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Alexander Ludwig, Jacob Scipio, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffuud and Paola Núñez.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is currently running in theaters.