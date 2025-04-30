Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds Brush Off Rift Rumors With Hugh Jackman; Here’s How Couple Supported X-Men Star at New Play
Amid ongoing legal drama, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reunite with Hugh Jackman at his Off-Broadway play, putting strain rumors to rest.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York City on Tuesday night, April 29, showing their support for Hugh Jackman. The Hollywood couple attended a performance of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, an Off-Broadway play starring Jackman and Ella Beatty. The visit comes as Lively and Reynolds continue to deal with a public legal battle unrelated to their longtime friendship with Jackman.
Jackman stars as Jon, a novelist and professor going through a divorce who becomes involved with his 19-year-old student Annie, played by Beatty. The play, written by Hannah Moscovitch, is running for a limited 42-performance engagement through June 18. It is being performed in a repertory with creditors, featuring actor Liev Schreiber.
After the performance, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were seen backstage spending time with Hugh Jackman, as per Just Jared. Reynolds and Jackman shared a warm hug, further showing there is no strain in their friendship. Photos from the evening show the trio smiling and enjoying the moment.
Just days before, Jackman also attended the premiere of Lively’s new film Another Simple Favor. He posed for photos at the event with Reynolds and producer Shawn Levy. Jackman posted the picture on Instagram, writing, “We 3. Simple as that.”
The outing comes amid legal tensions involving Lively and her film It Ends With Us. In December, she filed a lawsuit against the film’s director and co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign. Baldoni responded by countersuing both Lively and Reynolds for defamation in January.
All parties involved have denied the allegations. Despite the legal battle, Lively has continued promoting her work and recently appeared on the red carpet with Reynolds, where Jackman was also present.
