Spice Girls Set to Reunite For World Tour to Mark 30th Anniversary; Victoria Beckham Won’t be Joining: Report

A Spice Girls reunion could be on the horizon! Geri Horner, formerly Ginger Spice, has reportedly been in touch with the group’s longtime mentor, Simon Fuller, according to The Sun. The two are rumored to be meeting in Miami later this week to discuss a potential deal.

The outlet also reported that Victoria Beckham, known as Posh Spice, has largely stepped away from the reunion plans. She has allegedly told friends that she is “90 percent out of the running.”

However, the remaining members — Geri, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Mel C — remain optimistic about the reunion. A source said Geri has been “too busy,” which has kept her from committing fully to a potential Spice Girls tour.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, Geri and Simon have reportedly been discussing a variety of exciting ideas. “Unfortunately, Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out,” the source added. However, she may be open to making a virtual appearance or joining the group for a special one-off event.

“She would always want to honor the girls’ history,” the source said. The Miami meetup between Geri and Fuller is highly likely, as both just happen to be in the same city. Geri is there to support her husband, F1 boss Christian Horner, at the Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Fuller is said to have received an invitation to a Red Bull event. The source claimed that if Fuller were to get involved in the reunion tour, it would likely elevate the entire project to another level.

The Spice Girls made their debut in 1996 with the hit single Wannabe, which became a global phenomenon. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the song’s release — a milestone the group has been hinting at celebrating for quite some time.

“I can’t say too much, but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour,” Mel C (Sporty Spice) teased in an interview with Australia’s 2Day.