Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Mysterious Su*cide Note Recovered Days After Death: 'Fight for the Future of Victims'

Trigger Warning: This article discusses topics related to self-harm, su*cide, s*xual abuse, and domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser in the Jeffrey Epstein case who helped expose the disgraced financier's sex trafficking network, died by su*cide on April 24 at her Neergabby home.

A week after her demise, her family has released a su*cide note they recovered from her apartment.

The disturbing and mysterious handwritten final letter from Virginia read, "Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and we stand together to fight for the future of victims."

It further read, "Is protesting the answer? I don’t know. But we’ve got to start somewhere."

Along with the note, Virginia's sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, wrote on Facebook, "I think it's important that the survivors know that she's with you and her voice will not be silenced. I know that it's so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight."

According to the BBC, first responders found Virginia unresponsive in her home. Local authorities told the media outlet that her death is being probed by Major Crime detectives, but the "early indication is that the death is not suspicious."

Virginia suffered severe injuries in a car crash just weeks before her passing. In a social media post detailing her injuries, she said at the time that she just had "four days to live."

Virginia sued billionaire financier and convicted pedophile Epstein in 2015. She accused him of s*x trafficking her at the age of 16. She also alleged that she was forced to have s*x with Prince Andrew three times when she was just 17.

In 2021, Virginia sued Prince Andrew for sexual assault in a separate lawsuit, claiming he allegedly r*ped her three times when she was 17. Andrew denied any wrongdoing and settled the case out of court the following year.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having su*cidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

