Shalini Ajith Kumar drops PICS of son Aadvik’s 'treasured moment' with President Droupadi Murmu

Ajith Kumar recently made headlines after receiving the Padma Bhushan award this year. Now, his wife and former actress Shalini Ajith Kumar has shared celebratory moments from the event, including a touching interaction between their son, Aadvik, and President Droupadi Murmu.

In a picture shared by the former actress on social media, Aadvik is seen interacting with the President of India as she shares an affectionate moment with him. Along with Aadvik, Ajith Kumar’s daughter, Anoushka, is also seen in the picture.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “A treasured moment.” In addition to the affectionate moment, Shalini also unveiled a family picture together.

In a recent interaction, Ajith Kumar explained how he credits his success to his wife, Shalini. Speaking with India Today, the superstar said: “I am not trying to sound politically correct, but she is so popular and loved by people. Yet she took the backseat in her career for me. Probably my decisions may not have been right, but she still stood by me during tough times and never discouraged me.”

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the lead role in the movie, Good Bad Ugly. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is an action comedy featuring the actor as a crime lord, AK alias Red Dragon.

In an attempt to atone for his crime-filled past, he chooses to be jailed and is released after 18 years. However, upon being freed, he learns that his son has been framed for drug possession and murder. Now, the crime lord must return to his old ways to uncover the truth and rescue his son.

With Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film features actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and several others in key roles.

