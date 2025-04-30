Michael Bolton Gets Emotional in First Interview About His Brain Cancer Battle: 'I Want to Keep Going'

Michael Bolton has spoken for the first time about his battle with glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive form of brain cancer. He was diagnosed in December 2023.

The 72-year-old singer-songwriter, who earned two Grammys throughout his 50-year career, revealed in an interview with People that his doctors were able to remove the tumor in its entirety during a surgery in December 2023.

However, in January 2024, he had to undergo another surgery due to an infection. His chemotherapy and radiation therapy ended in October last year. He has to get MRI scans every two months to ensure the tumor has not returned. The singer's latest MRI scan came out clear.

In an emotional interview with the outlet, Bolton reflected on his recovery journey and shared his thoughts on his cancer battle. "You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought," he said. "Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of."

Bolton also shared that knowing he's not alone helped him during his cancer battle. He also expressed gratitude for the constant support of his daughters, Holly, 47, Isa, 49, and Taryn, 45.

Bolton first disclosed his condition to fans in January 2024, announcing on Instagram that he would be taking a break from touring. He is currently staying at his Connecticut home with his family.

The singer admitted that his short-term memory, speech, and mobility have been affected by cancer. However, he said he has chosen not to receive a prognosis and instead to focus on hope and resilience.

Bolton concluded by saying that he is not giving up because he wants more time with his family. "I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side," he said.

