Ameesha Patel on equation with Priyanka Chopra after replacing her in Humraaz: ‘Ye meri destiny me…’

It is not a hidden fact that Ameesha Patel replaced Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Humraaz. The film starred Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles and was a box office hit. Several reports at that time suggested a rift between the 2 actresses. But now, in a recent interview, the Gadar actress claimed that she has ‘great camaraderie’ with the global icon.

Talking to Filmy Mantra, Ameesha Patel was asked about her equation with Priyanka Chopra while working in Aap Ki Khatir. She spoke about how she has worked with actresses like Lara Dutta in Elaan, Rani Mukerji in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Mangal Pandey: The Rising without any ‘insecurity’. She further added that the chemistry you have with your co-actors shows on-screen.

On questioned again about her equation with Priyanka, the Gadar actress replied, “I had great chemistry with all my actors. Not meaning to pick her in particular, but with all my actors, and I think you will see that on-screen.” She further stated that despite working in a multi-starrer film like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, she never had issues with anyone.

On being asked about her camaraderie with the Quantico star since Gadar 2 actress replaced her in Humraaz, she said, “We had a great camaraderie, and we are thorough professionals. And she is also a thorough professional and aisi koi baat nahi thi.”

Ameesha also claimed that every time she replaces someone in a film, that film goes on to become a ‘bumper hit’. So, she is happy and wishes always to be the second choice.

Talking about Aap Ki Khatir, it was a 2006 release directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The film starred Priyanka Chopra, Ameesha Patel, Akshaye Khanna, and Dino Morea in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra starrer Heads Of State trailer has just been released. The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. Ameesha Patel, on the other hand, was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol.

