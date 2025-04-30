Justin Bieber Keeps the Love Alive With Wife Hailey, Drops Flirty Comment on Rhode Owner’s Latest Post

Justin Bieber swooned over his wife's new picture on Instagram! On April 29, the Rhode Beauty founder uploaded a carousel of images of herself posing in a black halter neck top and denim. The model made different poses and expressions, clicked from the same angle.

She seemed to have captured her husband's attention, who dropped a flirtatious comment on her post. "Um, woah," the Baby singer wrote, reacting to her pictures. His social media display of affection came amid news of their divorce.

The singer's affectionate comment is another sign that the couple is still in their marital bliss and is committed to each other. There have been speculations on the pop star's deteriorating mental health, which is rumored to have impacted their relationship.

Sources claimed that the model who shares son Jack-Blues with the Stay hitmaker, has been tired of his antics on social media and the people he's been hanging out with. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Since the news of their reportedly messy marriage became a sensation, the couple has been trying their best to put the rumors to rest. They recently appeared together at Coachella and seemed to have enjoyed the concerts.

The couple broke their silence on the backlash and addressed fans' concerns over Justin's shabby public appearances. A source close to them told People magazine that they have been trying to tune out the "noise."

"Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue," the source added. "If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him." On April 18, Justin raised concerns after appearing to be smoking in one of his Instagram lives.

He was captured doing the same at one of the Coachella concerts while standing next to his 15-year-old brother Jaxon in the crowd. However, sources have claimed that the mom of one isn't worried about the singer's behavior.