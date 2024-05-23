Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Prequel Play Of Netflix Series Teases Henry Creel’s Origin Story In New Trailer

Brace yourself for a Henry Creel origin story!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel stage play set in 1959 by Hawkins that explores Creel's life and the origin of his psychokinetic abilities. In the new trailer, the villain in the making, played by Louis McCartney, repeatedly chants, “It’s not real. I’m normal.”

All about Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The parents from the Stranger Things series are a bunch of high-schoolers in the prequel play directed by Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin. Henry Creel is one of the Hawkins High School students who is an anomaly, doesn’t blend in with the crowd, and is almost abnormal.

The trailer shows the character having an identity crisis until he discovers his telekinetic powers. The series already portrayed him as the malicious villain Vecna in the fourth season and the highly-anticipated upcoming season. But the play highlights his journey from a teenager to the deadly “001.”

The play's logline says, "Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

Cast and creators of the prequel stage play

The story’s origins from the writers' room of the series itself! Kate Trefry, a senior writer and executive producer on the show, has written the script. Producers Duffer Brothers are creative producers of Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The show’s executive producer, Shawn Levy’s company, 21 Laps Entertainment, is also an associate producer for the play. The cast includes Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby, Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, Oscar Lloyd as Jim Hopper Jr. and Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby.

The UK play has been extended to 2025 at London’s West End and will most likely make its debut at the Broadway theatre next year.