'Stressful Situation': Source Claims Sean Diddy Combs Is 'Keeping His Cool' Amid Ongoing Legal Controversies

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sex trafficking and sexual harassment.

Sean Diddy Combs has been going through a federal investigation after being hit by a sex trafficking lawsuit by Rodney Jones. The rapper's sources claim that Diddy Combs is keeping his cool while undergoing heavy questioning sessions, as he does not want any of it to affect his children.

Earlier in March, Diddy Comb's residences in Miami and Los Angeles were raided as part of the ongoing investigation. Later, two of the rapper's sons were detained. However, none of them were sent to prison. Currently, the Last Night singer is living with his seven children in Miami.

What Did Diddy's Source Say About The Ongoing Investigation?

In conversation with People Magazine, sources close to Sean Diddy Combs revealed that the rapper has been taking matters seriously and calmly addressing them. The insider said, "He's been in Miami with his children. It's a stressful situation for him, but he's keeping his cool."

They added, "He's not the type to let any drama affect his children. He wants his children to be worry-free and happy. He has trust in his legal team."

The rapper celebrated Easter with his children amidst the ongoing questioning. Diddy posted a picture of his 17-month-old daughter on Instagram, who was dressed in a purple dress with accessories. The rapper captioned the post, "HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love." Diddy Combs is a father to seven children, whom he shares with four different women.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force': Sean Diddy Combs' Lawyer Dubs Investigation Against Rapper 'Witch Hunt'

Statement By Diddy Combs' Lawyer

As Sean Diddy Combs battles a lawsuit in court, federal officers have been conducting extensive investigations, from raiding the rapper's house to hours of questioning. Soon after the Homeland Security officers took over Diddy's homes, the musician's attorney released a statement that read, "There was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

It further stated, "This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

The statement concluded, "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

The reps and the rapper himself have been denying the wrongdoings since the lawsuit was filed in court.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'Happy Easter From Baby Love': Sean Diddy Combs Marks Instagram Return With Photos Of Youngest Daughter Amid Ongoing Controversy