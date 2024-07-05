Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Announces She’s Pregnant Less Than Year After Split With Carl Radke: Details

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant less than a year after her high-profile split with ex-Carl Radke. The Bravolebrity shared the good news on Thursday, July 4, in an Instagram collaboration with Clearblue, writing, “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT.”

Hubbard, 37, is expecting her baby with her new boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown at the moment. She opened up about her new relationship during the Summer House Season 8 reunion in June, where she shared she was dating a “wonderful man.” The reality TV star revealed that she and her new beau were, in fact, previously acquainted, having gone on a few dates years ago. The timing back then, however, was just bad, Hubbard said.

The duo began seeing each other again in December of 2023. “I would say it’s tracking in a pretty serious direction,” she noted. “He's been a great support.”

The pairing comes nine months after Hubbard and Carl Radke called their engagement off

The duo got engaged in August 2022 and were set to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2023 before Radke ended things in August after a long stretch of disagreement, including conflicts about his next career move and a lack of intimacy in their relationship.

In the aftermath of her breakup with her Summer House castmate, Radke exclusively detailed to US Weekly how the experience left her crying and angry. During the conversation with the publication, she accused her ex-fiancé of blowing up her entire life and leaving her to find composure on her own. Despite the heartbreak, though, Hubbard remained a hopeless romantic, saying she had a big heart.

Hubbard, for the record, has always been vocal about wanting a family. She has especially been open about her fertility journey since she revealed she suffered a miscarriage while dating Jason Cameron, her Winter House castmate.

Lindsay Hubbard’s road to motherhood was not easy, — But it was worth it in the end!

Hubbard’s pregnancy with Cameron was a roller coaster in itself, which did not end on a good note for her. During Season 6 of Winter House, the former publicist noted that she found out she was pregnant on Monday, and by Tuesday, she was having a miscarriage. By Wednesday, she had been in the emergency room for five hours, Hubbard detailed.

Even when dating Carl Radke, Hubbard candidly expressed her desire to be a mother. She began the process of freezing her eggs in 2022, a detail she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Well, with all said and done, in her recent pregnancy announcement post, which came with pictures of her growing belly, the mom-to-be noted that her bundle of joy will be arriving this holiday season, and we have nothing but congratulations to send her way.

Ariana Madix, Whitney Rose, and other Bravolebrities took to the comments of Hubbard’s Instagram post on Thursday to congratulate her on her pregnancy announcement.

