'Take My Own Life': 9-1-1 Star Ryan Guzman Reveals That He Attemted Suicide Six Years Ago Post Late tWitch's Death; DEETS Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Ryan Guzman, the 36-year-old star of 9-1-1, revealed on Tommy DiDario’s podcast I’ve Never Said This Before that he attempted suicide over six years ago. Read on to know what Guzman shared.

Ryan Guzman reveals attempting suicide six years ago

During the recent podcast, Ryan Guzman shared, “About six and a half, seven years ago … I tried, at one point in time, to take my own life,” before he added, “Luckily, it didn’t work, luckily, I got a second chance, by the grace of God.”

Since then, Guzman has focused on building a better life, step by step. He mentioned that the death of his close friend and Step Up co-star, Stephen T. Witch Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022, profoundly affected him.

Guzman said, “That moment itself, in addition to what happened to my brother tWitch, are probably the two biggest fundamental moments of my entire life and have allowed me to have a deeper sense of mercy and empathy towards every individual.”

Ryan Guzman gave a message to all the struggling men

Guzman had a message for men struggling with mental health. He urged them to reject the idea of being tough and holding everything in. "Lean on your brother," he said. “Really lean on your brother, and if your brothers aren’t being there in the way they need to be, find some new ones.”

He emphasized the importance of surrounding yourself with supportive people, saying, “If you don’t have the people that are conducive to a healthy lifestyle, you’re keeping on to them because of loyalty. Let them go. There’s plenty other people. There’s people that have been through your situation before and are more than willing to help.”

Earlier this month, Guzman posted a tribute to tWitch on Instagram, sharing a video of himself dancing. He wrote, “Thank you, Twitch! You changed my life without getting the proper feedback from me, I’ve felt imposter syndrome to the umpteenth degree for calling you a brother but not being more involved in your life, and to that fact, you’ve changed the definition of connection for me.”

Guzman and tWitch starred together in Step Up Revolution (2012) and Step Up: All In (2014). tWitch was 40 years old when he died by suicide.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

