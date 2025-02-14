Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser Are Engaged: Know Cobra Kai Actors' Love Story and Relationship Timeline

Netflix’s Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser truly surprised everyone when they arrived on the red carpet, not just confirming their relationship for the first time but also announcing that they are engaged.

The couple revealed this wonderful news when they arrived at the aforementioned show’s season 6’s part three premiere on February 12. The pair didn't shy away while showing their hands with the matching bling on their ring fingers.

Many fans were reportedly confused as they wondered if the couple was married. Netflix shared this incredible news on its X account, writing, “COBRA CRYING BECAUSE TANNER BUCHANAN & MARY MOUSER ARE ENGAGED.”

As per the reports, the rumors among the fans about Buchanan and Mouser's dating were swirling around before this. As per Today, they have also been seen out with one another over the years, which also included their attendance at the Taylor Swift concert in 2023, but they did not confirm their relationship previously.

After the grand revelation on the red carpet, both actors took to their Instagram and shared a joint post, where they penned that they were very “happy” to finally roll this news.

The couple wrote, “This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another.” The caption added, “We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.”

Advertisement

For the uninformed, in the Netflix show, Buchanan portrayed a character called Robby and Mouser plays the role of Sam, who’s the daughter of Daniel LaRusso.