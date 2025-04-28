Finn Wolfhard Felt THIS Spider-Man Character’s Presence on The Legend of Ochi Set: ‘It Was Hard…’

Many times, the actress work is so great that its hard for the audience to separate him from the character the actor has played. It seems that the same has happened with Finn Wolfhard and Willem Dafoe.

Both the actors worked together in The Legend of Ochi, but while working, Wolfhard appears to have had a little hard time separating Dafoe and the character he played, Norman Oscorp, from Spider-Man

While chatting with People magazine, the Stranger Things star said, “For the first few days, it was hard not to see Norman Osborn.”

For the unversed, in the 2002 film, Dafoe plays the role of the CEO of Osborn Technologies, who ends up becoming the Green Goblin. The film also starred Tobey Maguire. Dafoe reprised the memorable role of villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Wolfhard did not stop there; he also reflected on his time working with the veteran star, stating that the one thing that stood out to him was Dafoe’s “voice.” The IT actors shared that whenever he would hear The Lighthouse actor’s voice, he would be like, “Oh, my god! He’s real.”

Wolfhard added that Dafoe is in each film of all time and that his voice is very “iconic.” He also called his acting “legendary.” Wolfhard also told the publication that working with Dafoe “never really wore off, honestly.”

The Hell of a Summer star also said that he had many incredible conversations with him, and he asked him about what it was like as a theatre actor in New York in the 70s and 80s. Wolfhard said, “It was really cool to pick his brain about that stuff.”

The actor also told the outlet that he got to watch him and through that, he feels like he has learned so much about acting, adding that Dafoe, “just always been someone who I think just is in it for the art of it."

As far as their latest film goes, The Legend of Ochi, apart from Dofoe and Wolfhard, it also stars Helena Zengel, Emily Watson, Carol Bors, and many others.

