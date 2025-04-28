Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Michael's Loyalty to Victor Lead to His Downfall?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 28, tease a storm brewing around Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) as he struggles to balance loyalty and friendship. With Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) plotting against Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Michael’s tightrope act may be headed for disaster — and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) is sounding the alarm.

Advertisement

Lauren will pick up on troubling signs as Michael dives deeper into Victor’s schemes, warning him about the danger lurking ahead. Although Michael has been aiding Victor in his plan to sabotage Jabot, his heart isn't fully in it — especially considering his bond with Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters).

Michael’s attempt to stay loyal to Victor while preserving his friendships could backfire spectacularly. Despite Michael's efforts to justify his actions, Lauren will see the writing on the wall, recognizing that he’s positioning himself for serious fallout. She knows firsthand how brutal Victor’s wrath can be and fears Michael will soon feel it.

Meanwhile, Victor will have more pleasant things on his mind as he begins planning a special birthday celebration for Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). As Nikki’s milestone birthday approaches, Victor is expected to pull out all the stops to make it memorable.

Elsewhere, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will finally run out of patience with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). Frustrated with her obsession over Daniel Romalotti Jr.’s (Michael Graziadei) role at Abbott Communications, Billy seems ready to sever ties with her, especially after previous warnings. Phyllis’ stubbornness may push her right out of the business, sending her spiraling once again.

Advertisement

As The Young and the Restless charges toward a dramatic conclusion to April, the tension around Michael, Victor, and Phyllis promises explosive fallout. With alliances crumbling and tempers flaring, fans won’t want to miss a moment of the chaos ahead.