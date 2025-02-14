O’Dessa Trailer: Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Transforms Into Rock Musician in Post-apocalyptic Musical; WATCH

Searchlight Pictures dropped the trailer for its new musical drama O’Dessa, starring Stranger Things fame Sadie Sink. From fighting off the Demogorgons to headbanging on rock music, the young star has come a long way!

Sink plays the title character, a farm girl who leads a simple life until she decides to travel to a strange new city to track down a family heirloom. There, she finds the love of her life in Euri (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), but to have him, she must trade something to save his soul; that’s when O’Dessa turns to music.

The trailer of the psychedelic musical starts with Sink saying, “The world’s gone mad out there,” while the camera pans to her walking alone on a vast and dry landscape. “Ain’t safe for a girl with stars in her eyes,” she adds.

Not only did the Eli actress opt for a rockstar look with a short, messy hairdo, but she also picked up a Southern American accent. After a series of psychedelic clips, the trailer shows O’Dessa’s life as a farm girl and how she gradually evolves into someone new.

But one thing that’s consistent in both worlds is her guitar. “My daddy used to tell me my singing had the power to bring light to the darkness and change things,” she says. After reaching a “sinful” new city with a new identity, O’Dessa starts performing shows at bars, forming an unlikely connection with Euri.

Soon enough, she is exposed to the dark side of the world. She’s left with no choice but to put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival, which will be held from 7 to March 15. The world premiere will be followed by a digital release on Hulu on March 13.