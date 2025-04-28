PLAN B controversy explained: Roy accuses Han of physical assault; here's how group SWEET:CH is involved

K-pop group SWEET:CH members Han (also known as Wangseok) and Hwi are currently facing heavy scrutiny for their past actions. On April 27, their former group, PLAN B's member Roy, accused them of serious offenses such as physical a*sault and fleeing without information. As the issue started receiving great interest, SWEET:CH's agency had to step forward to clarify the situation, and following that, Han accepted his mistake and apologized to his former teammate.

PLAN B's Thai member Roy missed the group's Halloween 2023 stage due to being unfit. Although previously, the reason for his absence was declared to be a "personal decision," recently, he clarified that it was due to his physical condition. Roy's statement read, "I was physically harmed by a fellow member (Wangseok)." The incident began when Roy tried to correct Han's Thai during a practice session, but Han responded with mockery. As Han attempted to leave, he tackled Roy to the floor, causing serious injury.

Han was then taken to the hospital and said, "The doctor advised me to stop activities due to the risk of a bone fracture." He mentioned letting the issue go back then, as he "didn’t want the situation to escalate." He also accused former leader Hwi of being a silent bystander by stating, "All the members witnessed the incident, and the leader was unable to control the situation (he didn’t dare to say that Han was at fault — something that hurt me deeply)."

Further allegations against Han and Hwi included them fleeing to their home nation, South Korea, to participate in the survival show PROJECT 7 without informing their agency and blocking everybody from their previous group and management company. It was also confirmed by PLAN B's agency. The two idols are currently part of the pre-debut group SWEET:CH, whose agency presented an official situation, confirming that Han was indeed responsible for Roy's injury and also apologizing to him for the same.

However, they refrained from commenting on fleeing accusations and asked fans to not engage in further speculations. Following that, Han shared a handwritten letter of apology to his fans and Han, assuring them he would act more carefully from then on.

