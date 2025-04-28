SEVENTEEN handles audio malfunction smoothly during Japan concert; CARATs praise their professionalism

SEVENTEEN, known for their impeccable stage presence, recently showcased incredible professionalism when a major audio malfunction struck during their concert in Japan. Despite the sudden technical hiccup, the members handled the situation with such grace and quick thinking that many in the audience barely noticed anything had gone wrong.

The issue first arose during their performance of 24H track. S. Coups, the group’s leader, quickly picked up on the problem as members were seen removing one or both sides of their in-ear monitors while making their way toward the main stage. Recognizing the severity of the malfunction, S. Coups signaled the group to regroup on the main stage.

Advertisement

Rather than proceeding with their original staging, SEVENTEEN adjusted on the fly, choosing not to perform on the second extended stage. They returned to the main stage because it was equipped with monitor speakers, allowing them to hear themselves even without their in-ears, although without the usual beat countdown they rely on. Nevertheless, it gave them enough sound support to stay on track.

CARATS were left in awe at how seamlessly SEVENTEEN adapted. Praise poured in for their steady vocals, quick communication, and teamwork during what was, in reality, a massive broadcasting accident. One fan remarked, “Their vocals remained stable, and although flustered, they continued to perform well while communicating with the staff."

Another shared admiration, saying, "SEVENTEEN were so smooth with what they did and how they handled the mishap that I would never guess what happened if they weren’t acting like that." Many fans admitted they hadn't realized the extent of the issue until after the performance. “Wow, didn’t know the issue was this huge,” commented one surprised CARAT.

Advertisement

Another noted, "They proved their quick judgment skills from this audio accident. Seeing how they handled it, I thought they’d been in the industry for over 100 years. It was crazy how they took out the in-ear monitor and sang on the spot after the beat wasn’t in sync. I’m scared that the audio team might get in trouble from Hoshi."

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are currently in Japan for their highly anticipated fan meeting tour.

Kicking off on April 24, the SEVENTEEN 2025 JAPAN FAN MEETING 'HOLIDAY' will cover five shows across two major venues—Kyocera Dome Osaka (April 24, 26, and 27) and Saitama Super Arena (May 10 and 11).

Even in the face of unexpected hurdles, SEVENTEEN proved why they are considered top-tier performers in the industry. Their quick thinking, strong teamwork, and unwavering stage presence turned what could have been a disaster into another shining example of their professionalism.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN confirms full group comeback with 5th album HAPPY BURSTDAY, new tour, unit content and more; all we know