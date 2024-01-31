Has Iman Shumpert Left Teyana Taylor And His Children In The Cold? Close Ones Claim Estranged Husband Playing Dirty

The high-profile marriage of NBA star Iman Shumpert and singer-actress Teyana Taylor is coming to an acrimonious end, with recent reports claiming Shumpert cut utilities to the family home, leaving Taylor and their two daughters without water. After over 6 years of marriage, Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert in late 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. Sources close to the family say Shumpert has been difficult during this separation, and his latest actions have raised questions if he is trying to escape from his family responsibilities.

Iman Shumpert and the family trials

According to documents obtained by TMZ , Taylor claims that in mid-January 2024 Shumpert "shut off the water utility" to their Los Angeles home where she lives with their daughters Iman Jr. and Rue Rose. Without warning or permission, Taylor and the children were left with no access to running water in the house. Taylor's filing states this caused "great emotional distress" and burden during a time when she is focused on caring for their kids as a single mother amid the divorce proceedings.

"It's just a really low blow to do that to your family," a source close to Taylor told The Daily News . "Cutting off the water like that when you have young kids in the house, it's beyond inconsiderate." Taylor's attorney Lisa Bloom called Shumpert's actions "outrageous" in a statement, saying "No matter how angry one parent may be, endangering the health and safety of children is entirely unacceptable”.

This is not the first time Shumpert's behavior during the separation has raised concerns. In December 2023, Taylor accused Shumpert of being under the influence while caring for their daughters during a scheduled visit (Page Six, 2024). She claimed he disrupted their family life by showing up intoxicated, and questioned if he was fit to be alone with the children. A source revealed that the divorce has "gotten nasty" with both sides coming up with accusations.

The water shut-off is just the latest incident raising concerns about how Shumpert is handling the divorce and his responsibilities as a father. Friends say Taylor has been the primary caretaker for their daughters throughout the marriage. But now as a single mother, she is struggling with the added stress of dealing with Shumpert's unpredictable actions. Taylor's filing states that she fears for the "well-being of her children" if left in Shumpert's care without supervision due to his "unstable" behavior.





A History of Family Struggles



Unfortunately, this is not the first time Shumpert's commitment to his family has been called into question. In 2021, Teyana Taylor gave a candid interview where she opened up about feeling overwhelmed as a working mother and wife, saying she struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of their second child. Sources said Shumpert was not too much hands-on or supportive during that difficult time for Taylor.

"I was just tired - tired of crying, tired of being stressed, tired of feeling alone," the singer-actress recalled in an earlier interview adding, "I needed help and wasn't getting it." Friends say the lack of partnership took a toll on their relationship over the years. Then in late 2023, Taylor was spotted without her wedding ring fueling breakup rumors. By December, she had officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in their marriage.

Those close to the situation say Teyana Taylor slowly became disillusioned with Shumpert's commitment to family life. While he had a thriving NBA career, she felt overburdened at home without adequate help from her husband. The stress of single parenthood during the separation seems to be bringing many of these underlying marital issues back to the forefront.

By shutting off the water supply to Teyana Taylor's home with their children inside, Shumpert seems to be escalating his questionable behavior during the divorce proceedings. Many are questioning if he truly has his family's well-being in mind, or if he is lashing out and abandoning his responsibilities as a father. As the legal battle continues, Teyana Taylor just wants to protect her daughters from further distress. But Shumpert's actions seem to be making that goal increasingly difficult. Only time will tell if he steps up to properly co-parent, or continues down this troubling path of putting his own interests above the needs of his children.

