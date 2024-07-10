Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been running successfully with crowded shows, and it is presently wrapping up its European leg. However, on Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer celebrated her 113th Eras Tour show by singing a mashup of her favorite songs live. Swift's most recent show, Taylor Swift's lucky Number proved to be fortunate for her fans as well.

Taylor Swift sang her favorite songs to mark her 113th Eras Tour show

According to People, Swift sang the acoustic mashup, which consists of Right Where You Left Me from Evermore, Kiss Me and All You Had To Do Was Stay from 1989. Many clips of fan posts from inside Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich were shared on Twitter. She also shared that she will be spreading love in honor of 113 gigs.

During the Eras Tour, Swift said, "This is actually our 113th show of the Eras Tour, and that’s my favorite number, which I never mention." She then added that since it was her favorite number, she'd do some of my favorite songs for the acoustic section.

But the love didn't end there. She moved from playing the guitar to the piano afterwards, confirming fans' hunches that she would perform Last Kiss, a song whose lyrics coincidentally reference July 9.

Taylor Swift's mashup dedication for boyfriend Travis Kelce

The Blank Space singer hosted boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on her previous tour stop in Amsterdam last weekend. Kelce seemed emotional as she performed an acoustic song mashup that included a reference to his 87 jersey number.

The Fortnight singer will perform one more show tomorrow night to wrap off her time in the Swiss city before bringing her act to Milan this coming weekend. In August, she will perform five nights in London to wrap out the European portion of her tour.

