Ariana Grande Addresses Comments On Her Voice Changes: ‘It’s Just Muscle Memory’

Being a pop star and a top-notch performer can be a hard job to master! Recently, global star Ariana Grande addressed commentary about her voice changes and spoke about how voice modulation varies between men and women in terms of music. In an interview for the Shut Up Evan podcast with Evan Ross Katz on July 9, Grande said it is “a normal thing people do, especially if you have a large range.”

Furthermore, the singer revealed how playing the character of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked changed her voice. “[I trained] my voice to do different things for a long time before leaving for London and before any of this; muscle memory is a real thing,” the star noted.

Back in June Ariana Grande's fans noticed a change in her voice

Back in June, a clip of the singer went viral when her voice appeared to fluctuate drastically from high to low during an interview on the PodCrushed podcast with Penn Badgley, who recently co-starred with Grande in the Boy is Mine music video.

After fans initially teased her about the change last month, Grande first addressed her voice in a TikTok comment, clarifying that the fluctuation was due to habit (speaking like this for two years) and vocal health.

“I intentionally change my vocal placement—high or low—depending on how much singing I’m doing,” the star continued. “I’ve always done this. Bye.” Moreover, about vocal health on Shut Up Evan, she said that maintaining vocal health and pitch is a lifestyle that requires immense practice and it's something easy that you can play around with.

Ariana Grande calls out double standards in voice criticism

Grande further opened up to the host of the Shut Up Evan podcast, Evan Ross that she feels there are double standards around transformative acting for roles.

She noted that male actors often receive praise for their transformations and dedication to their craft, especially the showered with comments like, Oh wow what a brilliant performer or actor but if she were to sneeze like Glinda or something similar, the reaction is different, often the netizens would call her pretentious or fake and question her talent.

Meanwhile, the pop singer's seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine dropped on March 8, 2024, and the album earned 58.1 million streams on Spotify globally, setting the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024.

