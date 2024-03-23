The Antisocial Network Trailer: Netflix's New Documentary Features How Website Turned From Memes To Mayhem Over Time

Netflix came up with a new documentary, The Antisocial Network, where the trailer sparks some eye-opening conversations about the internet. The trailer speaks of memes causing mayhem in the world, and people subconsciously indulge in them a little more daily.

The documentary will center on a specific website that gave rise to the meme culture and unintentionally misled the public about delicate subjects that should not be laughed at. The movie will take its turn to discuss Donald Trump and the January 6th riots that took place at the Capitol.

What Will The Netflix Documentary Be About?

The movie's official synopsis reads, "From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process." Meanwhile, IMDB stated its understanding of the trailer: "A group of lonely teenagers formed an online community and bonded over their isolation, but their collective beliefs warped reality."

The documentary will examine QAnon and its beginnings as an online community, connecting it to the January 6th attacks on the Capitol building. The movie will explain QAnon's activities and its role in the unfolding events to those who are unfamiliar with the movement.

The trailer also mentions 4chan, a channel whose widespread meme circulation got the government in trouble. The visual representation shared by the channel was all fun and games until it took a serious turn and targeted a crowd of millions.

How Did QAnon And 4Chan Manipulate The Audience Against The Government?

As per the reports, QAnon is a political movement and conspiracy theory frequently linked to the extreme right of the American political spectrum. It began establishing a community on the 4chan message board, where users could engage in discussions on a wide range of topics and post memes and pictures pertaining to politics and pop culture.

Someone going by the handle Q Clearance Patriot would start posting on this forum, claiming that Satanists and child traffickers were attempting to dissuade Donald Trump from looking into the hidden elites who control the world.

Speaking of the consequences, the documentary will divide the internet based on politics and ideologies, giving rise to new conspiracy theories and piling on the ones that already exist. The Netflix documentary will be released on April 5.

