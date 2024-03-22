Married At First Sight Star Paige Banks Welcomes Baby Girl With BF, REVEALS Her Name And Its Meaning

Reality TV star Paige Banks, known for her appearance on season 12 of Married at First Sight, has joyously welcomed her first child with boyfriend Justin. Nova Rae Banks-Williams made her grand entrance into the world on Monday, February 26th, at 6:46 p.m., as confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE by the couple's representative.

A bundle of joy

"Nova, what a blessing you are!" gushed the couple. Reflecting on the past ten months of pregnancy, they expressed gratitude for the journey of watching Nova grow within Paige's tummy and now, finally, in their arms.

Nova, a name meaning "Bright Star," was chosen because she illuminates their lives. "Rae" signifies the radiant joy she brings, akin to a ray of sunshine.

Nova Rae's favorite pastimes include snuggling with Mom and Dad, grooving to oldies music, and mastering the art of daytime naps to keep her parents awake at night.

Capturing precious moments

The couple shared heartwarming snapshots of their newfound family happiness with PEOPLE.

In one tender photo, they nestle together on a couch. Nova Rae, clad in pink, finds comfort in her father's arms while Paige rests her head on Justin's chest, cradling their daughter.

Another image captures the couple gazing affectionately at Nova beside a balloon, declaring, "It's a girl!"

In September, Paige shared her pregnancy news with PEOPLE, expressing a mix of shock, happiness, and anxiety upon seeing those two defining lines on the test.

Becoming a mother fulfilled her long-held dream. She described it as the start of a new chapter, brimming with beautiful possibilities.

Embracing parenthood together

Paige expressed immense gratitude for having Justin by her side as she embarks on this journey into motherhood.

She referred to him as her partner, safe space, confidante, and best friend, emphasizing the significance of sharing this transformative experience with him.

"Life isn’t always easy," Paige acknowledged, "but doing it with you makes things worthwhile." She eagerly anticipates witnessing Justin's parental prowess and the love they'll shower upon their little one.

In the midst of reality TV drama and the rollercoaster of life, Paige Banks and Justin embrace the joyous adventure of parenthood, cherishing every moment with their precious Nova Rae.

