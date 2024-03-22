From Paris To Nonsense: Sabrina Carpenter's Top Songs To Listen To Amid Her New Release With Girl In Red

Sabrina Carpenter and Girl in Red joined hands to drop their new single; You Need Me Now? The new track is getting all the love from the audience, as the tunes of the song seem to strike the perfect chords.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old singer shared the stage with Taylor Swift on the latter’s Eras Tour in Singapore. From Paris to Nonsense, here are the best 15 songs by Sabrina to vibe on. Scroll down to have a look.

Almost Love

Sabrina Carpenter’s love track, Almost Love, was released in 2018 and immediately made its way to the top based on the number of times Carpenter’s fans played it. The track plays around the feeling of love, especially when you get serious with someone and keep thinking about them day and night. The sultry sounds and whistling noises added to the music could make it to the playlist of millions.

Nonsense

For any Sabrina Carpenter fan, Nonsense will be the top choice when picking a favorite. With the track, the singer has grown to fame as it was a pop hit soon after it was dropped. The song’s lyrics and music are catchy enough to make fans tap their feet, while Sabrina’s image via the track comes as a happy girl in love. Nonsense also attracts the audience with its relatable wording and the feeling of liking someone. The song’s Christmas version is equally good.

Advertisement

Feather

The track is light and breezy on the ears, just as its name suggests. Feather, dropped in 2022, is a feel-good song to listen to on days you feel low. As the sources describe it as a bubblegum banger, it lives up to the title. The song is about letting go of the toxicity from life and welcoming bliss and happiness. It's a must-hear track, if not already.

Paris

Paris, the track from Carpenter’s Singular Act I album, was released in 2018. The song was composed by the 24-year-old Jason Evigan and Brett McLaughlin. One of the top songs of Sabrina’s career, Paris, emits the feeling of love in the city of love while the person is away in Los Angeles. After taking a trip to Paris and Eastern Europe, Sabrina thought of writing the lyrics and releasing the track.

Skin

The song Skin is an uptempo ballad that shares the personal story of Sabrina Carpenter. The infamous controversy between Olivia Rodrigo, Carpenter, and Joshua Bassett is depicted in this funky track, which could make her fans get up and dance. The song described the controversy from Sabrina’s point of view, while Rodrigo, too, released her version in her album Sour.

Thumbs

Thumbs is a song that stands out from most of Sabrina Carpenter’s songs. The track is not about romance or liking someone but deals with a darker concept. Though the story is not the usual one, the beats are similar to most of Carpenter’s songs. This dance-able and peppy track was released in 2016 as a promotional song for her album Evolution, and later, it was dropped as a single.

Because I Liked A Boy

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan-Sabrina Carpenter Attend 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Together;Tease Red Carpet Debut As Couple

Because I Liked a Boy is the song that yet again takes up the controversy of Carpenter with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Basset. Talking about the song, the young singer shared with Rolling Stones, "That song came from a really real place in my life, so it didn't feel right to not kind of write that song, but at the same time, I've had so many people that have heard it tell me how much they relate to it in their own way... People have experienced a similar situation in a completely different way than I've experienced it. It was very therapeutic to write that song from hindsight, being like, 'Wow, one thing leads to another, and things can really get out of hand.' Just being able to own it at the end of the day and not let it determine who you are."

Advertisement

Why

Why have the typical Sabrina Carpenter lyrics, which tell the story of opposites attracting. The music video shows the 24-year-old singer being attracted to her lover. Even though their basic preferences—such as sleeping with the AC on, having the curtains open or closed, and listening to music on the radio—could not be more dissimilar, they have a great relationship. They are soulmates because they do not demand that the other change.

Emails I Can’t Send

The emotional track can make the strongest hearts cry. Sabrina composed the song from her personal experience when her father cheated on her mother while she was young. The singer, in real life, wrote emails to her father but never sent them out. Instead, she picked out a few lines and turned them into a song. Emails I Can't Send is one of Carpenter's popular songs.

Sue Me

Sue Me was released in 2018 under the album Singular Act I. Sue Me is based on a real lawsuit that was filed against Sabrina, not on one of Carpenter's loves. Her previous music managers filed a lawsuit against the singer, her new management, and her parents for unpaid commissions the year before the song's release. The music video is one of the most aesthetically pleasing out of the singer's lot.

Alien

Along the lines of romance that Sabrina is quite fond of, Alien is about getting to know someone new, but her heart keeps pounding faster when she gets closer to the person. Carpenter collaborated with the English producer Jonas Blue for the track, who produced and wrote the song alongside the young singer-actress. The song is based on Carpenter's encounter with a UFO while taking a stroll around Route 66.

Clouds

Sabrina Carpenter collaborated with Fin Argus on their 2020 single, Clouds. The song was composed for the Disney+ film of the same name. Apart from singing for the film, Carpenter also acted, where she played the role of Sammy Brown. The actress recorded four songs for the film, including Clouds, Blueberries, Fix Me Up, and How To Go To Confessions. Zach Sobiech or his band, A Firm Handshake, wrote the original lyrics to all these covers.

Advertisement

Fast Times

The song Fast Times was released from Carpenter's album Emails I Can't Send. The song follows an upbeat tempo and dances along to the tunes. In the summer of 2021, Carpenter, Julia Michaels, JP Saxe, and John Ryan wrote the song in New York. Sampling a Tequila bottle and using pencils to play percussion were the first steps in the songwriting process. "We were not taking ourselves too seriously when we made it, which truly reflects the energy of the song," the singer claims.

Vicious

Vicious was a track released under the album Emails I Can't Send. Sabrina Carpenter, with the track aimed at her ex, Joshua Bassett, and the foul behavior that took place between the singer and Olivia Rodrigo. The lyrics, "You're so vicious/Love me then pretend you didn't/Crush my heart and wreck my image/Why you gotta be so vicious?" made it clear to the fans whom she was talking about.

On My Way

Joining hands with Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter released the track On My Way in 2021. The song was dropped on the occasion of PUBG Mobile's one-year anniversary. Along with Walker, Carpenter, and Farruko, the song's writers were Julia Karlsson, Gunnar Greve, Franklin Jovani Martinez, Marcos G. Pérez, Fredrik Borch Olsen, Jesper Borgen, Øyvind Sauvik, Anders Frøen, and Anton Rundberg. The production was done by Alan Walker and Big Fred. Karlsson and Carpenter previously collaborated on the song "Bad Time" by Carpenter.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Confesses Admiration For Taylor Swift; REVEALS Her Childhood Memory With Lover Singer