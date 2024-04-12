The Apprentice First Look: Sebastian Stan's Movie Based On Donald Trump Looks Straight Out Of The 70s

The first look of The Apprentice is out, and Sebastian Stan has raised quite a few eyebrows in his new look as the pre-buzz era of Donald Trump. The movie is set to be presented in the 2024 Cannes Film Festival competition. While Stan takes on the character of Trump, he is accompanied by the influential right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. The movie is directed by Ali Abbasi, and it opens the audience to the world of American politics. The film will portray both sides of politics in the 1970s.

What Will The Apprentice Be About?

The Apprentice will deal with the political backdrop in America in the 1970s when Trump was still establishing his position in the room. According to the official synopsis, “The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real estate business in 1970s and 1980s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.”

Roy Cohn is popularly known for working with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Second Red Scare. The logline of the film states, “The Apprentice is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.” The film includes a stellar cast, playing the roles of highly important personalities in American politics.

Cast And Production Of The Apprentice

The Apprentice, alongside Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, stars Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, while Martin Donovan will star as Fred Trump, father of Donald Trump. After Cannes announced the line of the films, The makers released the poster showing Stan in an intense conversation over the phone while Strong looks at him in utter seriousness as the duo is on their way. Gabriel Sherman has written the dialogues for the film.

Daniel Bekerman, Jacob Jarek, Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde, along with Abbasi and Louis Tisne, are the producers of the film. Executive producers include Amy Baer, Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Gabe Sherman, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Lee Broda and James Shani on the list.

