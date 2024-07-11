The Bear Star Matty Matheson Reveals How He Developed His ‘Mathod Acting’ Technique

Matty Matheson has invented his own ‘mathod acting’ technique!

The actor, also a chef and restaurateur, is best known for his experimental plating style, bold-flavoured cuisine, and wacky sense of humor. Matheson went all method in playing the happy-go-lucky sweetheart Neil Fak in The Bear.

Matty Matheson jokes about his acting method

During a rapid-fire questionnaire with Elle Magazine, Matheson and his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach had hilarious banter about their acting inspirations, favorite beef preparations, and more.

When Matheson was asked about his “mathod acting technique,” his answer did not make much sense, but he said it with conviction. “I listened to you once, you said something stupid, and it embedded in my mind, then I became the ‘mathod’ that I am today,” he said.

His co-star, Moss-Bachrach, explained that he used phonic catchphrases that Matheson quickly picked up and often used while improvising. “Yeah, I work best in catchphrases,” the latter added.

The duo then discussed their favorite song to belt in the car. “I like Johny Hartman’s version of charade,” said Moss-Bachrach. Meanwhile, Matheson described his favorite song by singing the entire chorus of Last Resort by Papa Roach.

What’s The Bear about?

The Emmy-winning drama series is a slow-burn and emotionally volatile show that centers around Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who inherits his brother’s small business after his death by suicide. He must learn to balance the realities of being a business owner with being the best chef to run the restaurant.

In an interview with Vulture, The Iron Claw actor reflected on the show and how he relates to his character Carmy. “I saw this lonely man whose identity was so wrapped up in this thing, and if he didn’t get it, he really felt like he was going to die,” he said.

This emotion was easily accessible to him as he was once wrapped up in the world of acting during his struggling days. “ If I wasn’t succeeding, or I wasn’t getting everything I wanted, it was like the end of the world. That’s a sad existence, if you can’t find joy outside of your profession,” he added.

The Bear is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.