The Bikeriders Gears Up For Digital Premiere; Release Date, Streaming Details & More

The Bikeriders will make its digital debut on streaming platforms as it gets a digital premiere date. The movie was released on June 21, 2024, after its August 2023 premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. Directed by Jeff Nichols, the crime drama film is inspired by the photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon.

What is the digital premiere date of The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders follows the journey of Vandals Motorcycle Club, a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and presents a stunning star cast. Many renowned stars became part of the film including Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, and Mike Faist, among many others.

As per When to Stream, The Bikeriders will be digitally available from July 9, 2024, on premium video-on-demand services like Prime Video, AppleTV+, and VUDU. The film can be purchased or rented across these channels as they list out The Bikeriders for pre-order.

What is the storyline of The Bikeriders

The film covers the period of the 1960s which is also referred to as the Golden Age for the motorcycle clubs, until they were taken over by gangs in the 1970s. It takes a fictional take on the Outlaws Motorcycle Club aka the oldest outlaw biker club in the world.

The movie features Tom Hardy as the founder of the motorcycle club whereas Austin Butler’s character Benny Cross is a prominent member of the club. The film is shot through the POV of a photography student named Danny Lyon, played by Mike Faist, who tries to understand the involvement of the motorcycle club in the criminal world.

The official synopsis of the film, via Focus Features, read as follows, “THE BIKERIDERS captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of the Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.”

The film received an 81% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and a 70% rating from Metacritic. As per The Numbers, the film grossed a total of USD 17.7 million at its global box office. Those who missed the film in the theaters can finally watch the film as its digital premiere date draws near soon.

