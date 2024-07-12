Zoë Kravitz To Reportedly Join Darren Aronofsky's Upcoming Caught Stealing Alongside Austin Butler; DEETS

Zoë Kravitz is in talks to join Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky's new movie, Caught Stealing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is based on the book by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the script. The story is about Hank Thompson, a former baseball player who gets caught up in a dangerous fight for survival in the criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

Zoë Kravitz to reportedly star in Caught Stealing alongside Austin Butler

It is not yet known which character Kravitz will play. Kravitz recently played Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

She has been working on Blink Twice, a project she wrote and produced, which stars Naomi Ackie and fiancé Channing Tatum and will be released on August 23. Kravitz has also starred inKimi, High Fidelity, and Big Little Lies.

Aronofsky’s production company, Protozoa Pictures, is producing the film along with his partner Ari Handel. They have worked together on several of Aronofsky’s films, including π, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Noah, Mother! and The Whale.

They have also been involved in other projects like The Good Nurse, Jackie, Some Kind of Heaven, Catch the Fair One, and the documentary The Territory.

Austin Butler was announced as the lead for Caught Stealing in March. He is known for his roles in Dune: Part Two, his Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis, and The Bikeriders.

Advertisement

Aronofsky expressed his excitement about working with Sony Pictures again and bringing Huston's thrilling story to life. He said in a statement, “I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers,” per THR.

Zoë Kravitz on changing the name of her movie Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz, known for her role as Catwoman in Batman, recently shared that her first movie as a director, originally named Pu*** Island, was renamed to Blink Twice. This change came after she learned that some women found the word "pu***" offensive.

Kravitz explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she initially wanted to reclaim and normalize the word, but after hearing women express discomfort with it, she decided to rename the movie. She feels responsible as a filmmaker to respects how people feel about her work.

Including "pu***" in the title also posed challenges with theaters and advertising. The movie industry, according to Kravitz, isn't yet comfortable with the word. She encountered obstacles from organizations like the MPAA and theaters, who were hesitant to promote a film with that title.

Advertisement

Kravitz is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, attorney Bill Sobel at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel, and The Oriel.

ALSO READ: 'Incredible Fighter' Céline Dion Planning a Return to Stage? Hoda Kotb Reveals