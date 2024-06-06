Who Are In The Cast Of The Bikeriders? Here's What We Know

Focus Features is bringing back the cool. The upcoming crime thriller, The Bikeriders is calling back to 1960s Chicago when bike gangs were the real deal. Helmed by director Jeff Nichols, the movie showcases an ensemble cast of Austin Butler, Jodie Comer Tom Hardy, and others.

The Bikerides is set to release in theaters later this month and will follow the escapades of an outlaw motorcycle gang, the Vandals that witnesses a transformation to the worst, into a violent criminal group. It is reportedly inspired by Danny Lyon’s similarly-named photo book released in 1968 which documented the real-life Outlaws Motorcycle Club for years.

The cast members of The Bikeriders are as follows:

Tom Hardy as Johnny

Tom Hardy, 46, will play the oldest member and ruthless leader of the trouble-causing biker gang The Vandals as Johnny. The English actor has a stellar list of starring roles under his belt, from becoming the titular Max Rockatansky of the new age Mad Max franchise to gaining superhero fandom as the anti-hero, Venom in SSU’s only blockbuster franchise. He is also known for his portrayal of Charles Bronson in 2008’s Bronson and Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

After debuting his career with the Ridley Scott film, Black Hawk Down, Tom Hardy has earned himself the fame of an A-lister.

Jodie Comer as Kathy

Emmy-winning actress, Jodie Comer will join the star-studded cast of The Bikeriders as Kathy. Not a bike rider, although she could have perfectly been, she plays the love interest of Austin Butler’s character. Kathy guides Austin Butler’s Benny through the tumult that his biker gang causes while their romance takes a hit amidst the drama.

Also hailing from the UK, Comer witnessed manifolds of fame following her dashing performance as the psychotic assassin Villanelle in the BBC drama, Killing Eve, also starring Sandra Oh. Other works include 2021’s Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds, and a minor role in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. She is also set to star in Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later.

Austin Butler as Benny

Rising star Austin Butler, 31, will take on Benny, a young but loyal member of The Vandals who shall withstand the test of time. His passion for the gang will influence the hurdles in life also jeopardizing his love story with Kathy as he must choose one, The Vandals or her.

A Disney and Nickelodeon alum, Butler has starred in one of many TV shows like The Carrie Diaries, Hannah Montana, Switched at Birth, and CW’s Life Unexpected. However, he is best known as James Garrett in Zoey 101.

Butler’s big transition to the silver screen screams Hollywood stardom with movies like Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more recently, Dune: Part Two and Masters of the Air. His steady rise to the top is turning heads in the film industry.

Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny

A bike enthusiast himself, star Norman Reedus, 55, was cast as gang member Funny Sonny in the Jeff Nichols-led film. The actor, best known for his horror/thriller features like The Walking Dead, Helluva Boss, Blade II, and American Gangster, also hosts an AMC travel show, Ride with Norman Reedus. One of his most notable roles is Murphy MacManus in Boondock Saints.

Michael Shannon as Zipco

Michael Shannon, 49, will add another Jeff Nichols movie to his list with The Bikeriders, in addition to Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special and Loving, and Shotgun Stories. The actor will play Zipco in The Bikeriders.

Shannon made his acting debut with the 1993 rom-com, Groundhog Day, playing Fred. He has taken on a couple of antagonistic roles like in 8 Mile and Premium Rush. In the superhero universe, he is DC’s General Zod and The White Death in 2022’s Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt.

Boyd Holbrook

Robert Boyd Holbrook, 42, will play Cal in The Bikeriders. Starting out as a model and photographer, the actor is best known as DEA Agent Steve Murphy in Netflix’s Narcos whereas his earliest break was as William ‘Cap’ Hatfield in the TV series Hatfields & McCoys.

Other works include The Predator, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Sandman, and Logan.

Damon Herriman as Bruce

Hailing from Australia, Damon Herriman, 54, will appear as Brucie in The Bikeriders. The actor started as a child actor in the film industry and has an expansive list of projects under his name. He has made appearances in hit shows like Breaking Bad, Wilfred, and Mindhunter.

Herriman is best known as Lester Sinclair a.k.a Roadkill Boy in 2005’s House of Wax and as Dewey Crowe on the FX crime series, Justified.

Other projects include Judy and Punch, The Little Death, Nude Tuesday, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Bikeriders will hit theaters on June 21, 2024.

