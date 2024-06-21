Kaia Gerber’s Dating History: From Pete Davidson to Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has had quite a few relationships with celebrities in the last few years. Gerber, who grew up in Malibu and started modeling in 2012 at the age of 10 admitted that she had not had much time for relationships like normal teenagers.

Even so, the 22-year-old model and actress found some time for relationships in between her busy schedule to date. She has been in relationships with Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson before getting together with Austin Butler. Here is a detailed dating history of Kaia Gerber.

Wellington Grant

Even though they never confirmed that they were dating, Kaia Gerber and her fellow model Wellington Grant were seen out and about together on several occasions back in 2019. They were seen leaving the Mercer Hotel together on that year’s Valentine’s Day. Grant also had dinner with Gerber’s parents in April of 2019 where they were last seen together.

Pete Davidson

Gerber had a very short relationship from October to December of 2019 with SNL star Pete Davidson when she was 18 years old. The pair were spotted on dates in LA and New York and she also brought a birthday cake for him to his studio. In November of the same year, the couple attended one of Gerber’s friend’s Miami wedding and were seen kissing by the pool.

Davidson jokingly spoke about the relationship on SNL in December and the couple broke up shortly after he confirmed he would be going back to rehab. In February of 2020, Pete said that Gerber was very young and he was going through a lot at that time. “It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s**t,” he also said. He also added that her parents were pretty cool. Crawford later said that even though they were supportive of the relationship, they were also cautious.

Jacob Elordi

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber started to date in September of 2020. The couple went on a few dates in New York City and Malibu and then Elordi went on a vacation with Kaia’s parents to Los Cabos. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that both of Kaia’s parents approved of the relationship and that Jacob is very sweet to Kaia.

Gerber posted a photo of them together on Valentine’s Day in 2021 and captioned it with a heart. She also talked about their relationship to Vogue in May of the same year saying, “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.” Elordi talked about how Kaia had made him cut off his mullet during quarantine during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August of 2021.

The couple made their red carpet debut in September of the same year at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. However, they broke up in November of 2021, after more than one year of dating. However, Jacob Elordi told Men’s Health Magazine that he had learned a lot from Kaia, especially how to handle being in the spotlight all the time.

Austin Butler

Only a month after her breakup with Elordi, Gerber was rumored to be dating actor Austin Butler. Even though their relationship allegedly started in December of 2021, the couple made it red-carpet official in March of 2022 when they attended an event by the W Magazine together. In May, the two of them attended that year’s Met Gala together though they did not walk the red carpet together. They were also seen attending the Cannes premiere of Elvis together.

In January of 2023, Butler attended the Golden Globes with Elvis’s widow Priscilla, and her daughter Lisa Marie Presley where he won an award for his portrayal of the legendary singer. Gerber congratulated him for his win right after. They also attended the Memorial Service of Lisa Marie together in Graceland when she died unexpectedly later in January.

The couple has kept up their romance throughout 2023 as they attended the Paris Fashion Week together and celebrated Halloween dressed as Edie Sedgewick and Andy Warhol. The two of them were last seen together in February of 2024 at the Dune: Part Two premiere in Leicester Square as Butler was in the movie.

