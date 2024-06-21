Austin Butler Reveals How Taylor Swift Was DJing At Paul McCartney's House Party

With Taylor Swift “Djing at one point” at a house party, meeting Meryl Streep while eating vegan pizza, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, and members of Beatles and Rolling Stones in attendance, actor Austin Butler has never been to a crazier party than that of Paul McCartney’s. He further shared how “starstruck” he was at the party.

As Butler appeared on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of his upcoming film The Bikeriders, the show host sat down to discuss the last time they met was at McCartney’s “insane” and unbelievable star-studded party. You just name them! So, here’s what Butler spoke about the wild night and also the time he had tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro.

Taylor Swift “DJing at one point” at Paul McCartney's party

As Kimmel and Butler were discussing the who’s who at the party, they recalled the 34-year-old Lover singer showing up. Butler revealed she was “DJing at one point” and quipped “She DJs at parties now.” Kimmel jokingly added, “She's not working enough. She's got to work at the party.”

A few days prior to Kimmel’s show, Butler shared in a BBC Radio 1 interaction that his favorite Swift era is “the one with the snakes” by which he meant her Reputation era. He also attended one of her Eras Tours in Los Angeles last year with his partner Kaia Gerber.

Advertisement

Other guests at Paul McCartney’s party

Regarding the attendance at the part, Kimmel said, “It was like a party where Tom Hanks is going, ‘Oh my God, can you believe who's here?!’” while Butler exclaimed, “To see Paul and Ringo in the same room was kind of amazing.”

Butler went on to share some of the interactions from the party that were unforgettable for him. He was so “starstruck” by seeing The Devil Wears Prada star at the party that he excused himself to the kitchen eating pizza and someone pulled him out and introduced him to Streep. “I couldn’t believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza in my mouth,” Butler quipped. “She's just the greatest. I felt like, you know in high school when you have a crush on somebody and they're across the room and you don't really know how to say hello to them? That's how it was. I saw her there and I couldn't believe I was in the same room.”

Advertisement

Further, he recalled a story Springsteen shared with Butler at the party when the singer already a star jumped the fence to enter Graceland to meet the legend Elvis Presley to give him a song. “I had heard this mythical story, but I heard it from him of being a huge Elvis fan and hopping the gates at Graceland to try to get up there. And he knocked on the door and wanted to give Elvis a song,” shared Butler.

Austin Butler had tacos with Snoop Dog and Robert De Niro

During the episode, Butler also told Kimmel about a time when he was invited to “have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro” at the rapper’s Malibu estate. He said, “I dropped everything I was doing and I was there in a heartbeat.”

Kimmel took out the picture to show the audience which was posted by Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell on Instagram at the time. With Niro, Butler, Snoop Dogg, and Cordell in the frame, the picture was captioned, “Champ De Niro Elvis Scoop. Dinner at the Malibu house talking numbers.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Is ‘Going Strong’; Couple Spotted in NYC Looking ‘Happy And In Love’