Tom Hardy Reveals His Thoughts On George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; 'I’m Sure That Furiosa Will Be...'

Tom Hardy is perhaps the most hard-working actor in the Hollywood film industry today. Hardy has constantly proved his acting mettle and has remained a high-octane star whose movies often achieved critical acclaim. The actor has worked in many influential, pulse-pounding, and top-rated films, including director George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road, in which he portrayed the character of Mad Max Rockatansky.

He recently shared his thoughts on the movie, noting he had "great" experience working on that movie. Hardy also revealed his views on the latest prequel to Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Read on to know what he thinks about this project.

Tom Hardy reveals his thoughts on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

In an interview with Variety, Tom Hardy shared his views on the 2024 Cannes standout movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The movie was recently released, and while it met with positive reviews, it failed to leave a mark on the global box office, making approximately $160 million against the budget of $168 million.

The outlet also noted that Hardy had not yet watched this prequel when they interviewed him. However, he said he believed it would be a "tremendous success."

The Peaky Blinders star said, “I’m sure that ‘Furiosa’ will be a tremendous success, as rightly George[Miller], Anya [Taylor-Joy] and Chris [Hemsworth] well deserve."

Hardy also expressed that he is a big fan of Mad Max, Fury Road, and Furiosa. Even though he hasn't seen the new film, the actor believes it will be "special," noting, "because it’s come from George [Miller]," who is known for creating great movies.

Tom Hardy shares he had a 'great' experience working in Mad Max: Fury Road

In the same interview, Tom Hardy recalled working in George Miller's 2015 post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max: Fury Road. The 46-year-old actor had nothing but only good things to say about the film.

He told the outlet that the film was a "great experience," noting it was one of the most "important things" that ever happened to him in his celebrated film career.

Hardy added, "I’m grateful for that. And I think George Miller is a genius, and the whole crew with everybody was amazing. I learned an awful lot on that film.”

At the time when Mad Max: Fury Road was released, it remarkably had created a buzz in the industry with its engaging plot and excellent star cast.

Fury Road takes place in a desert wasteland after an apocalypse and follows Max Rockatansky's (Tom Hardy) journey who teams up with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to fight cult leader Immortan Joe (Keays-Byrne) and his army in an epic road battle.

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy is starring as Johnny in The Bikeriders, which will hit theaters on June 21, 2024.