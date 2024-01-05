The First Omen Trailer: Nell Tiger Free's prequel explores the origins of the Anti-Christ

The Omen franchise is back with another spine-chilling horror film and the genre fans are most certainly in for a treat.

The First Omen, a prequel to the classic 1976 horror film, will hit theaters on April 5 this year with Nell Tiger Free in the lead role.

The cast of the film also includes Bill Nighy, Sonia Braga, Tawfeek Barhom, and Ralph Ineson.

The first look and trailer of the film has been released and we are unpacking the details of it for you below.

A woman decides to commit her life to the service of the divine but is instead faced with the evil

The First Omen is the fifth installment and the first prequel in The Omen movie franchise.

It follows the release of The Omen in 1976 and its three sequels titled Damien: Omen II (1978), Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981), and Omen IV: The Awakening (1991).

The First Omen is a prequel to the above-mentioned movies. It follows the life of a young woman, Margaret, who sets out on a journey to commit her life to the church, completely unaware of the evil that awaits her.

Nell Tiger Free plays Margaret in the film and the tale of terror unfolds in Rome.

The official description of the film by IMDb reads, “A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.”

The First Omen is directed by Arkasha Stevenson with a screenplay by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas.

David S Goyer and Keith Levine are the producers of the film with Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan as the executive producers.

Check out the trailer below

What happened in the previous Omen movies

As mentioned earlier, The First Omen is a prequel and the fifth installment in the Omen series of horror films, and a rule of thumb to watch any prequel is to know at least the backstory of the other films. Time for a movie marathon if you have not already watched the four films that spawned the upcoming prequel.

For those who wish to save the burdensome and time-consuming task of watching four movies that came out at least three decades ago, we are here to save your day.

The first four Omen movies follow the rise of a demon named Damien who makes it his ambition to upheave everyone's life. A point worthy of being noted is that, like all the other evil creatures, he is unstoppable. The First Omen which will premiere on April 5 promises to trace the origin of the son of the devil, Damien.