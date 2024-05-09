Arjun Bijlani, known for his impressive acting mettle in the television industry, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that he has fallen prey to cybercrime. Revealing the unsettling information with his social media family, the actor urged everyone to be aware of the fraud happening nowadays. As soon as Arjun informed fans about it, several netizens commented, hoping for his amount to be recovered.

Bijlani plays Shiv in the television show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. He recently celebrated the show's impressive milestone of 300 episodes.

Arjun Bijlani's credit card gets hacked

On May 9, Arjun Bijlani posted a note about how his credit card got hacked and facing fraudulent transactions. The actor expressed trust in the cyber crime cell and wished for the culprits to get caught.

Arjun's tweet read, "Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked .. im sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !!"

Have a look at the tweet here:

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani rose to fame with his stint on Miley Jab Hum Tum. His next venture was NDTV Imagine's Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna. He is also known for his appearances in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor went on to participate in a stunt-based reality show, Khatron ke Khiladi 11, and eventually emerged as the winner.

In 2023, the handsome hunk signed the dotted lines to play the lead role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti opposite Nikki Sharma. Well, apart from the acting chops, Arjun is often seen serving as the host to several programs, including Dance Deewane and Splitsvilla, among others.

