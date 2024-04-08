The First Omen 1st Weekend India Box Office: Horror film takes a slow start; Netts Rs 1.55 crores in 3 days

The First Omen took a low start at the Indian Box Office in its first weekend as it netted around Rs 1.55 crores in 3 days. The movie opened to collections of around Rs 40 lakhs, grew by around 50 percent on Saturday and dropped a little on Sunday. The First Omen should continue picking collections at a lower level even after the marketplace gets crowded with the release of Indian biggies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan this Eid.

The First Omen Doesn't Please Indian Audiences As It Netts Just Rs 1.55 Crores Nett Over The Weekend

India is a big consumer of horror flicks. The low collections of The First Omen are not alarming but the movie could surely do with better pickings. There is an audience for Hollywood horror in India, that can propel any movie to collections of over Rs 20 crore nett, even if they are relatively lesser known, provided the reports are very favourable.

The First Omen Comes With A Heavy Price Tag Of Around 34 Million Dollars

The core problem actually isn't the India collections or North America collections but the big price tag of around 34 million dollars. Reportedly, the movie grossed in the vicinity of 8-8.5 million dollars at its domestic box office in its first weekend and the word of mouth, which is on the mixed side, will probably take it to 20 million dollars and not more. At the end of the day, 20th Century Studios will have to rely on PVOD and digital platforms to recoup its investments.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of The First Omen Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 40 lakhs 2 Rs 60 lakhs 3 Rs 55 lakhs Total Rs 1.55 crores nett in 3 days

About The First Omen

A young American woman (Nell Tiger Free) is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

The First Omen In Theatres

The First Omen now plays at a theatre near you. The movie's tickets can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications like BookMyShow and Paytm Movies.

