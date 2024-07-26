The Kardashians Season 6: Is It Happening? Renewal Status & More to Know

Hulu’s The Kardashians Season 5 wrapped up with its season finale this week. But it's far from the end of the K-Clan’s long-running televised family drama, which has cultivated a dedicated fanbase over the years, despite critical disapproval.

Even before questions about the reality show’s future arose, the streamer delighted fans with the announcement of its renewal, much to the Kardashians’ excitement.

Hulu waves green signal for new seasons of The Kardashians

The Kardashians will indeed be back for more seasons, as Hulu has renewed the popular reality show for an additional 20 episodes, according to Variety. While the distribution of these episodes has not been explicitly confirmed, it suggests at least two more seasons, given the show’s previous 10-episode pattern.

The Disney-owned streamer generated excitement by announcing the renewal a day before Season 5 concluded with its finale, I Can’t Do This, on Thursday, July 25.

Despite critical panning, The Kardashians made a significant impact during its current season’s premiere in late May, becoming the most-watched unscripted series premiere of 2024 on Hulu, as well as on Disney+ and Star globally. Thus, it’s no surprise that Hulu opted to greenlight the reality show for additional seasons.

Season 5, which premiered on May 23, highlighted the Kardashians’ efforts to juggle their demanding professional and personal lives. The season featured Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy, Kris Jenner’s health scare, and Kim Kardashian’s ventures into new acting projects.

“Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors,” reads part of the official logline for Season 5.

The Kardashians is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, with Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones serving as executive producers. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Khloé, and Kylie also contribute as executive producers. Danielle King acts as the showrunner and is also an EP for the Hulu reality series.

Kim Kardashian steps out of her comfort zone

Ever since the Kardashian clan rose to stardom, Kim has been the face of the family, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With her billion-dollar brands, SKIMS and SKKN, and a relentless drive for success, Kim has ventured into new and diverse fields.

Now branded as a mogul, Kim shows no signs of slowing down as she steps into the scripted entertainment industry. She recently made her acting debut with a guest appearance on FX’s American Horror Story Season 12, playing the role of Hollywood publicist Siobhan Corbyn.

Her relationship with creator Ryan Murphy has strengthened, with Murphy pitching a new project for Kim. She will star in the upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, where she will lead an all-female firm as a divorce lawyer. Kim is also set to executive produce the Ryan Murphy-helmed series, drawing on her experiences with her own lawyer, Laura Wasser.

Additionally, Kim will partner with her AHS co-star, Emma Roberts, to serve as an executive producer for Netflix’s Calabasas. As teased in The Kardashians Season 5 trailer, Kim is embracing her "actress era," and the mother of four is just getting started.

