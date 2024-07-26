Kim Kardashian's Therapist Told Her All Her 'Sisters Need Therapy'; The Star Talks About Her 'Lightbulb Moment'

Kim Kardashian revealed that she has embarked on a therapy journey with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who initially prompted her to seek help.

Kourtney only learned about this in the last episode of The Kardashians when Kim mentioned that she had gone to therapy for the first time. Kourtney was visibly shocked and responded, “No way!”

Kim explained that her decision was influenced by seeing Kourtney's own therapy journey. Kourtney clarified that she wanted everyone to try therapy, which Kim now understands.

Kim also mentioned that her therapist watches their show and believes that all the Kardashian sisters, especially Kim and Khloé, could benefit from therapy.

Kim K's therapy journey: Uncovering hidden trauma and self-discovery

In last week’s episode, Khloé Kardashian suggested that she might consider therapy after being encouraged by Kim. Kim shared that she has already had a positive experience with her own therapy.

In her testimonial, Kim reflected on how she used to believe she was invincible and that her strength lay in avoiding arguments. However, her therapist suggested that this calm demeanor might indicate underlying trauma, stemming from living in a constant state of fight or flight. This realization was a major eye-opener for Kim.

“I think the one thing that just got me was, like, you can have better relationships—with your kids and your future partner—if you figure your s—t out,” Kim said. “So that’s why I’m doing it.”

When talking to Kourtney, Kim said that she is well aware that people do not take her seriously, so it will be astonishing to “prove them wrong.” To this, Kourtney interrupted saying, “Yeah, but it’s like, why? Who cares?”

Insights into Kim K's bulldoze personality and family dynamics

Kim revealed that she has a bulldoze personality, particularly when it comes to managing her schedule. This trait was evident in her past relationship with an ex-boyfriend, whose name was bleeped out. Their relationship ended when he asked her to take a week off.

“That was the beginning of the end,” Kim said, reflecting on the moment her ex told her to “take the week off.”

Kourtney expressed enthusiasm about Kim's therapy journey, emphasizing the importance of understanding oneself and the reasons behind one's choices. “The biggest thing is just getting to know yourself and why you make certain choices and why you operate that way,” Kourtney said. “I think once you know it, it can help you make a better decision.”

When asked if the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan should consider family therapy, Kourtney quickly dismissed the idea. She felt that everyone is at a different stage in their personal journey and that it's best for each person to address their own issues.

The entire fifth season of The Kardashians is now available on Hulu.

